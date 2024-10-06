SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Victoria-Swan Lake

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Nina Krieger
    Nina Krieger
    NDP
  • Tim Taylor
    Tim Taylor
    Conservative
  • Christina Winter
    Christina Winter
    Green
  • Robert Crooks
    Robert Crooks
    Communist Party of BC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Victoria-Swan Lake is a provincial riding located in the Vancouver Island region. This riding was represented by BC NDP MLA Rob Fleming who first took office in 2009. Fleming collected 14,186 votes, winning 59.35 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Fleming did not run in this election.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Story continues below advertisement

Voters will decide who will represent Victoria-Swan Lake during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Nina Krieger

Conservative: Tim Taylor

Green: Christina Winter

Communist Party of BC: Robert Crooks

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices