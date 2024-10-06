BC election 2024 results: Victoria-Swan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria-Swan Lake is a provincial riding located in the Vancouver Island region. This riding was represented by BC NDP MLA Rob Fleming who first took office in 2009. Fleming collected 14,186 votes, winning 59.35 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Fleming did not run in this election.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Victoria-Swan Lake during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.