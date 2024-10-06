BC election 2024 results: Cowichan Valley

Send this page to someone via email

The Cowichan Valley is a provincial riding located on Vancouver Island. In the last sitting of the legislature, the riding was represented by BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau who first took office in 2017. Furstenau collected 13,059 votes, winning 44.21 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Many voters have seen their riding boundaries change this election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Cowichan Valley’s new boundaries no longer include Shawnigan Lake, Mill Bay and Cobble Hill but now include Chemainus and Crofton.

Voters will decide who will represent Cowichan Valley during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.