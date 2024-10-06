SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Port Coquitlam

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Port Coquitlam is a provincial riding located in Metro Vancouver.

This riding was represented by NDP MLA Mike Farnworth who first took office in 1991. Farnworth collected 15,370 votes, winning 64.14 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Port Coquitlam lost the Kwikwetlem First Nation to Coquitlam-Mundy Park to ensure both Kwiketlem reserves are in the same electoral district.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Port Coquitlam during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Mike Farnworth (Incumbent)

Conservative: Keenan Adams

Green: Adam Bremner-Akins

Libertarian: Lewis Dahlby

