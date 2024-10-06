SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Surrey North

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Surrey North is a provincial riding located in the Metro Vancouver. This is a new riding created for the 2024 election, however, the area was represented in the last sitting of the legislature by NDP Education Minister Rachna Singh who first took office in 2017. Singh collected 8,171 votes, winning 59.59 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

The new district was created from parts of Surrey-Whalley and Surrey-Green Timbers.

Surrey North consists of Surrey’s northwestern corner, with most of its eastern boundary running along 132 Street, but extending south of 88 Avenue to 140 Street.

Voters will decide who will represent Surrey North during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Rachna Singh (Incumbent)

Conservative: Mandeep Dhaliwal

Green: Sim Sandhu

Freedom Party: Kiran Hundal

Independent: Hobby Nijjar

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

