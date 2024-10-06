BC election 2024 results: Salmon Arm-Shuswap

Send this page to someone via email

Salmon Arm-Shuswap is a provincial riding located in the Kootenays and Okanagan regions.

This riding was represented by BC Liberal Party MLA Greg Kyllo who first took office in 2013. Kyllo collected 13,300 votes, winning 51.35 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

In October 2023 Kyllo announced he would not be seeking re-election.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Salmon Arm-Shuswap lost North Shuswap Lake and Seymour Arm to Kamloops-North Shuswap this provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Salmon Arm-Shuswap during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.