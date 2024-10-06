SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Saanich North and the Islands

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
2 min read
Registered candidates
  • Sarah Riddell
    Sarah Riddell
    NDP
  • David Busch
    David Busch
    Conservative
  • Rob Botterell
    Rob Botterell
    Green
  • Amy Haysom
    Amy Haysom
    Independent
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saanich North and the Islands is a provincial riding located on Vancouver Island. In the last sitting of the legislature, it was represented by BC Green Party MLA Adam Olsen who first took office in 2017. Olsen collected 17,897 votes, winning 51.97 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Click to play video: 'B.C. election: A look at Saanich North and the Islands riding'
B.C. election: A look at Saanich North and the Islands riding

This will be a riding to watch after Olsen, who is incredibly popular, announced he was retiring from politics. Olsen won the riding by 23 per cent in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

That could spell trouble for the Greens, who have seen ridings flip in the absence of a popular incumbent MLA in the past. When former BC Green Leader Andrew Weaver retired, the party saw Oak Bay-Gordon Head, which Weaver won by more than 28 per cent, flip to the NDP’s Murray Rankin with more than a 25 per cent margin of victory.

This situation is not identical, as the NDP are not running a well-known former MP this year. However, they are running Central Saanich Councillor Sarah Ridell who does have name recognition.

The Greens are running former lawyer Rob Botterell, while the BC Conservatives are running lawyer David Busch.

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Saanich North and the Islands has seen minor changes for this election, after losing Brentwood Bay to Saanich South.

Story continues below advertisement

Voters will decide who will represent Saanich North and the Islands during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Sarah Riddell

Conservative: David Busch

Green: Rob Botterell

Independent: Amy Haysom

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices