BC election 2024 results: Langford-Highlands

Langford-Highlands is a provincial riding located on Vancouver Island.

This riding was represented by NDP MLA Ravi Parmar who first took office in 2023. Parmar collected 7,279 votes, winning 53.39 per cent of the vote in the 2023 B.C. provincial by-election election.

The new riding is mostly created out of Langford-Juan de Fuca and a small part of Esquimalt-Metchosin.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Langford-Highlands during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.