BC election 2024 results: Chilliwack North

Send this page to someone via email

Chilliwack North is a provincial riding located in the Fraser Valley region.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MLA Dan Coulter who first took office in 2020. Coulter collected 7,349 votes, winning 41.56 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

1:48 B.C. election: A look at Chilliwack-North riding

This is a riding to watch this election. Similar to what happened in Abbotsford-Mission, Coulter was part of a historic 2020 election win for the NDP, winning by just 12.7 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

However, historically, this region is part of the blue wave with the BC Liberals dominating here as well as the federal Conservatives.

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

This riding was previously known as Chilliwack and before that, Chilliwack-Sumas.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Chilliwack North during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates NDP: Dan Coulter (Incumbent) Conservative: Heather Maahs Green: Tim Cooper Independent: Dan Grice