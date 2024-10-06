BC election 2024 results: Richmond-Steveston

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Richmond-Steveston is a provincial riding located in Metro Vancouver.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MLA Kelly Greene who first took office in 2020. Greene collected 10,733 votes, winning 52.07 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

1:30 B.C. election: A look at Richmond-Steveston riding

This is a riding to watch this upcoming election.

Story continues below advertisement

This was a longtime BC Liberal riding that flipped in 2020 to NDP. Former BC United candidate Jackie Lee is now running as an independent against Greene.

The Conservatives are also targeting this riding.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Richmond-Steveston gained areas south of Blundell and west of Gilbert from Richmond-Centre.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Richmond-Steveston during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates NDP: Kelly Greene (Incumbent) Conservative: Michelle Mollineaux Green: Elodie Vaudandaine Non-affiliated/No affiliation: Jackie Lee