Politics

BC election 2024 results: Vancouver-Point Grey

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • David Eby
    David Eby
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Paul Ratchford
    Paul Ratchford
    Conservative
  • Devyani Singh
    Devyani Singh
    Green
Vancouver-Point Grey is a provincial riding located in the Metro Vancouver, Vancouver region. This riding was represented by NDP MLA David Eby who first took office in 2013. Eby collected 12,602 votes, winning 51.32 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver-Point Grey during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: David Eby (Incumbent)

Conservative: Paul Ratchford

Green: Devyani Singh

