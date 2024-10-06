BC election 2024 results: Vancouver-Renfrew

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver-Renfrew is a provincial riding located in Metro Vancouver. In the last sitting of the legislature, it was represented by NDP Health Minister Adrian Dix who first took office in 2005. Dix collected 12,297 votes, winning 67.81 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Many voters have seen changes to their riding boundaries for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

For the 2024 election, this riding was renamed from Vancouver-Kingsway to Vancouver-Renfrew with minor boundary adjustments.

Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver-Renfrew during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.