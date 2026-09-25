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4 comments

  1. I will post about my democratic rights whether you like it or not Goebbels News
    September 25, 2026 at 1:03 pm

    It’s time for change. Eby is a complete failure.

  2. Anonymous
    September 25, 2026 at 1:00 pm

    It would be hilarious if the cons won but this is all just a smokescreen. These polls have been fully manufactured for years now.
    I would be some sweet justice for Eby to lose during this snap election but I dont think we should get our hopes up, the people of BC are still very much drinking the cool aid.

  3. Bill Roach
    September 25, 2026 at 12:35 pm

    Don’t be fooled by these fake polls put out there by the NDP propaganda machine known as Global news. If you don’t want four more years of failed NDP policies
    Get out and vote !!!

  4. Paula
    September 25, 2026 at 12:32 pm

    David Eby’s self serving, selfish decision to call a snap election will be the NDP’s downfall. Our province has descended into fiscal irresponsibility, greed, and complete and utter disregard for the wishes of British Columbians. Poverty, drug use, crime, unaffordable housing groceries, and day to day expenses are completely out of control. Eby’s decision to make Trump the main topic is beyond ludicrous!

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Politics

BC Conservatives ahead of NDP after snap election call: poll

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 25, 2026 12:27 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Video resurfaces of B.C. Conservative interim leader jumping in to help fight wildfire 5 years ago'
Video resurfaces of B.C. Conservative interim leader jumping in to help fight wildfire 5 years ago
The BC Conservatives are quiet on the campaign trail so far but they're still bringing the heat. A video taken by Global News five years ago re-surfacing showing interim leader Lorne Doerkson jumping in to help fight a wildfire. Ben O'Hara-Byrne has more on the B.C. election hot topic.
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As the snap election gets underway, a new poll suggests the public could be souring on NDP Leader David Eby and the party.

Forty-three per cent of leaning and decided voters in the Angus Reid poll released Thursday said they intend to vote for the BC Conservatives, up six points in just nine days.

As recently as 10 days ago, a poll found that the BC NDP had a slim four-point advantage over the BC Conservatives.

The BC NDP are now down six points at 35 per cent while the Greens are at 12 per cent.

Sixty-five per cent of respondents say Eby is putting staying in power over the province’s interests while 21 per cent disagree.

The timing of the snap election may be contributing to the backlash.

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Two-thirds of the province say it’s “too soon” to be going to the polls, including 71 per cent of BC Conservative voters while half of BC NDP voters, 52 per cent, say that as well.

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One-in-five people polled said they are still undecided about their vote choice and 35 per cent say they are “very certain” about which party they will support.

Click to play video: 'B.C. voters face back-to-back elections'
B.C. voters face back-to-back elections

However, as Angus Reid president Shachi Kurl points out, not all of the data is good news for the BC Conservatives.

“What’s really notable here is that despite the fact that the BC Conservatives have a not-insignificant lead over the BC NDP, you still have about half of British Columbians expressing concern that they’re not ready to govern,” she said.

“And that includes about a fifth of their own party, their own base.”

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Thirty-three per cent of poll respondents said they had a favourable view of Eby, while 61 per cent have an unfavourable view.

Twenty-five per cent view interim BC Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson favourably, 36 per cent unfavourably and 40 per cent don’t know enough about him to have an opinion.

The Angus Reid Institute (ARI) conducted an online survey from Sept. 22 to 24, 2026, among a randomized sample of 801 British Columbian adults. Respondents are drawn from the Angus Reid Forum. The sample was weighted to be representative of adults nationwide according to region, gender, age, household income, and education, based on the Canadian census.

For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/– 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding. The survey was self-commissioned and paid for by ARI.

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