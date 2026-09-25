Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Health spending helped push New Brunswick deficit to record $1.3B in last fiscal year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2026 9:46 am
1 min read
N.B. Finance Minister René Legacy speaks to reporters at the legislature, in Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eli Ridder. View image in full screen
N.B. Finance Minister René Legacy speaks to reporters at the legislature, in Fredericton, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eli Ridder. EJR
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The New Brunswick government says its finances improved slightly at the end of the most recent fiscal year, but the province still posted a record $1.3-billion deficit.

The shortfall is more than double the $549-million deficit the Liberal government had projected in its March 2025 budget.

Provincial revenues were almost $217 million less than expected, due to lower harmonized sales taxes along with less corporate and personal income taxes.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, expenses were almost $538 million more than expected, largely because of extra spending on health-care and social development.

New Brunswick closed the fiscal year with a net debt of $13.9 billion.

Finance Minister René Legacy says the government is committed to making the changes New Brunswickers expect despite pressure from U.S. trade policy.

Story continues below advertisement

“As costs and tariff pressures rise, we are looking at where (the) government can work more efficiently and (create) new opportunities to grow our economy and bring in new revenue,” the minister said in a statement.

“We will continue to focus on what matters most to New Brunswickers while keeping a close eye on the bottom line.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices