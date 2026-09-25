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Politics

Canada’s foreign minister set to speak after German trade, security talks

By Alex Boutilier Global News
Posted September 25, 2026 10:43 am
1 min read
Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand participates in a scrum with journalists on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand participates in a scrum with journalists on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. JDT
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Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand will hold a joint press conference with her German counterpart after two days of trade and security talks between the two countries in Ottawa.

Canada recently deepened both defence and economic ties with Germany after selecting TKMS for a massive contract to build a fleet of up to 12 new submarines.

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Anand’s office said she and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadepuhl were expected to discuss “a range of bilateral, regional and global issues,” including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, developments in the Middle East, NATO cooperation and economic security.

Wadepuhl visited Ottawa after attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York earlier this week.

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