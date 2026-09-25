Elenore Sturko’s roller-coaster political ride lands her as leader of CentreBC

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The past few days have been “an emotional roller-coaster” for Elenore Sturko, who said she thought she had found a political home among a group of eight like-minded legislators in the CentreBC party — only to be abandoned three days later, when all except her rejoined the British Columbia Conservatives.

Sturko said she and other CentreBC legislators met with their short-lived leader, Peter Milobar, who told them of an offer to bring them back to the Conservatives.

The meeting was not hostile but there were “a few tears,” she said in an interview Thursday, two days after NDP Leader David Eby called an early election for Oct. 24.

“I was disappointed, of course, to see the other MLAs go back to the Conservatives, but you know they’ve made their decision, and of course now people know that I made mine. I decided to stay,” said Sturko, a former RCMP officer.

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Her roller-coaster political journey mirrors that of her new political vehicle.

CentreBC, which was formed last year, has gone from the political margins to a viable contender with eight legislators, then back to having just one.

The question now is whether the party can rebound to pick up support on the left and the right from voters who feel they have no political home.

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This is the second time Sturko has been left to fend for herself politically after being kicked out of the B.C. Conservative caucus by then-leader John Rustad, who she said accused her of plotting against his leadership.

Sturko is now leader and sole incumbent legislator of CentreBC, but she is not entirely alone.

The party announced a star recruit on Wednesday, former BC Green leader Andrew Weaver, who will run in Oak Bay-Gordon Head, a riding he represented for more than seven years until 2020.

On Friday, Milobar called the party a “viable, serious, legitimate voting option,” promising it would focus on economic issues, health care and public safety.

He was among those who returned to the Conservatives after Kerry-Lynne Findlay stepped down as leader, with Lorne Doerkson replacing her.

Sturko said she is sad the other members left CentreBC. When asked to become leader, she said she would “step up.”

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It’s not something she planned, but she said she’s proud to accept the opportunity.

Weaver said in an interview that he was prompted to run “for the sake of democracy” when Eby called a snap election this week.

Weaver has been critical of his former party, the Greens, and praised the B.C. Conservatives under John Rustad, but he said that party wouldn’t be an option for him because they’ve spent the last two years “throwing grenades” at each other.

He said he has “enormous respect” for Sturko, who stood by CentreBC.

“So I thought, you know what, I’ll get behind you. I can work with you,” he said.

CentreBC was formed by former BC United legislator Karin Kirkpatrick in March 2025, but it isn’t a household name.

Weaver said one reason he is running under the banner is that he is “well-known” in his former riding.

Sturko was a star recruit for Rustad’s Conservatives when she left BC United in June 2024 ahead of the election.

She said she and Rustad settled their differences in a recent encounter.

“We gave each other a hug, and we kind of had a laugh because he said, ‘I bet you’re thanking me now, right?” laughed Sturko. “And I actually don’t hold any ill will or grudge about what happened.”

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Her expulsion from the Conservatives provided her with a chance “to stand on my own on the things that really matter to me,” said Sturko.

She said staying with CentreBC isn’t the easiest path.

“But you know, I had made my promise. I wanted to stay true to who I was after all of the things you know that had gone on.”