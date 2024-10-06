BC election 2024 results: Nanaimo-Lantzville

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo-Lantzville is a provincial riding located on Vancouver Island. This is a new riding, created ahead of the 2024 election.

1:56 B.C. election: A look at Nanaimo-Lantzville riding

This will be a riding to watch, as the new boundaries include areas that have traditionally voted for both the NDP and the BC Liberals.

Former NDP MLA Gwen O’Mahoney is running for the Conservatives, and federal Liberal George Anderson is running for the NDP.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Nanaimo-Lantzville was created out of parts of Nanaimo and Parksville-Qualicum. It consists of the northern part of the City of Nanaimo and the adjoining District of Lantzville.

Voters will decide who will represent Nanaimo-Lantzville during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Candidates NDP: George Anderson Conservative: Gwen O'Mahony Green: Lia Versaevel