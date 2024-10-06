BC election 2024 results: Columbia River-Revelstoke

Send this page to someone via email

Columbia River-Revelstoke is a provincial riding located in the Kootenay region. In the last legislature, the riding was represented by BC United MLA Doug Clovechok who first took office in 2017. Clovechok collected 7,034 votes, winning 48.03 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Many voters have seen their riding change for the 2024 provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

For this election, Columbia River-Revelstoke has been expanded to include parts of Cranbrook’s western outskirts, including the Jim Smith and New Lake areas, along with parts of Hidden Valley and Gold Creek.

Voters will decide who will represent Columbia River-Revelstoke during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

