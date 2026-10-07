Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Parti Québécois will request recount in Montreal-area riding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2026 12:35 pm
1 min read
Premier-designate Paul St-Pierre Plamondon speaks during a post election news conference in Quebec City Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. View image in full screen
Premier-designate Paul St-Pierre Plamondon speaks during a post election news conference in Quebec City Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Parti Québécois says it’s asking for a recount in a Montreal-area riding that it lost to the Liberals by a narrow margin.

PQ candidate Stephan Fogaing trailed Quebec Liberal candidate Affine Lwalalika by 10 votes in the initial results in the Vachon riding, on Montreal’s south shore.

PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon noted the narrow margin as he spoke to reporters on Tuesday, and said he was eager to see if his party could move from 59 to 60 seats.

The PQ would need 64 seats to form a majority in the Quebec legislature.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The provincial elections agency said it hadn’t been informed of any judicial recount requests as of 11:50 a.m.

Québec solidaire spokesperson Ruba Ghazal had previously said the party was considering asking for a recount in the Montreal riding of Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne after initial results suggested the party had lost by 39 votes.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Québec solidaire candidate Guillaume Cliche-Rivard said today that the margin has been revised to 275 votes as he conceded the election to Liberal Benoit Clermont.

Élections Quebec said in an email that election night results are preliminary, and that it’s not unusual for the final tally to be adjusted.

The provincial agency says the returning officer for each riding reviews the vote tally sheets prepared by polling station staff, to ensure the result matches what was reported on election night.

“Adjustments are made when discrepancies arise, which explains the adjustment made to the results in the Saint-Henri—Sainte-Anne riding,” the agency wrote. “In short, errors can occur when results are transmitted by telephone and entered into our system. That’s why everything is verified the next day.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices