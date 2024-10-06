BC election 2024 results: Abbotsford South

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford South is a provincial riding located in the Maple Ridge and Fraser Valley region.

This riding was represented by Conservative MLA Bruce Banman who first took office in 2020. Banman collected 9,730 votes, winning 44.69 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

For many voters, their ridingchanged in this provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Abbotsford South during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.