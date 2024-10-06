SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Surrey South

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
Registered candidates
  • Haroon Ghaffar
    Haroon Ghaffar
    NDP
  • Brent Chapman
    Brent Chapman
    Conservative
Surrey South is a provincial riding located in Metro Vancouver. In the last sitting of the legislature, it was represented by BC Conservative MLA Elenore Sturko, who was first elected in 2022 as a BC Liberal. Sturko collected 12,970 votes, winning 47.36 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Many voters have seen changes to their riding boundaries for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

For 2024, Surrey South has gained territory from Surrey-Panorama and lost territory in Cloverdale to Surrey-Cloverdale.

Voters will decide who will represent Surrey South during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Haroon Ghaffar

Conservative: Brent Chapman

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

