BC election 2024 results: Langley-Willowbrook

Langley-Willowbrook is a provincial riding located in the Maple Ridge & Fraser Valley region. This riding is currently represented by NDP MLA Andrew Mercier who first took office in 2020. Mercier collected 11,089 votes, winning 47.17 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

2:10 B.C. election: A look at Langley-Willowbrook riding

This new riding was created out of the former Langley electoral district. Mercier was the first and only BC NDP to be elected to the riding and this contest will be one to watch.

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Langley-Willowbrook during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates NDP: Andrew Mercier (Incumbent) Conservative: Jody Toor Green: Petrina Arnason