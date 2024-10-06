SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Delta North

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Delta North is a provincial riding located in Metro Vancouver. In the last sitting of the legislature, it was represented by NDP Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon, who first took office in 2017. Kahlon collected 12,215 votes, winning 56.78 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Many voters have seen changes to their riding for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Delta North’s updated boundaries this year no longer include the area south of 64th Avenue.

Voters will decide who will represent Delta North during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Ravi Kahlon (Incumbent)

Conservative: Raj Veauli

Green: Nick Dickinson-Wilde

Freedom Party: Manqoosh Khan

