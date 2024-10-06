SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Courtenay-Comox

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Courtenay-Comox is a provincial riding located on Vancouver Island.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard who first took office in 2017. Leonard collected 14,663 votes, winning 50.56 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

It is a riding to watch this upcoming election.

Click to play video: 'B.C. election: A look at Courtenay-Comox riding'
B.C. election: A look at Courtenay-Comox riding

While there have been no changes to the riding boundary, this riding was the decider in the 2017 election. It was a classic NDP and Conservative battle with the Greens being a strong contender.

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Courtenay-Comox during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Ronna-Rae Leonard (Incumbent)

Conservative: Brennan Day

Green: Arzeena Hamir

Independent: John Hedican

Independent: Devin Howell

