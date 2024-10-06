SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream is a provincial riding located in the Kootenays & Okanagan region.

This new riding was created out of parts of the former ridings of Kelowna-Lake Country and Vernon-Monashee. Kelowna-Lake Country’s former representative, Norm Letnick, stepped down in May 2024. Vernon-Monashee, is currently represented by BC NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu. It was renamed to Vernon-Lumby for the 2024 provincial election and its boundaries were adjusted.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Anna Warwick Sears

Conservative: Tara Armstrong

Green: Andrew Rose

Independent: Kevin Kraft

