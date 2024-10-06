SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Victoria-Beacon Hill

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Grace Lore
    Grace Lore
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Sonia Furstenau
    Sonia Furstenau
    Green
    Incumbent
  • Timothy Thielmann
    Timothy Thielmann
    Conservative
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Victoria-Beacon Hill is a provincial riding located on Vancouver Island. In the last sitting of the legislature, it was represented by NDP Children and Family Development Minister Grace Lore, who first took office in 2020. Lore collected 16,474 votes, winning 54.61 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Click to play video: 'B.C. election: A look at Victoria-Beacon Hill riding'
B.C. election: A look at Victoria-Beacon Hill riding

The riding has long been an NDP stronghold but BC Green Leader Sonia Furstenau is competing here in 2024, making it a riding to watch.

Story continues below advertisement

Furstenau is taking a political gamble by taking on Lore and could create political disruption by taking out an NDP cabinet minister or see the potential end of her political career.

Adding complexity to the race is the contention of BC Conservative Candidate Tim Thielmann, a local lawyer who has been campaigning hard on the ground.

Many voters have seen changes to their riding boundaries for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

For this election, Victoria-Beacon Hill lost Victoria West to the riding of Esquimalt-Colwood.

Voters will decide who will represent Victoria-Beacon Hill during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Grace Lore (Incumbent)

Green: Sonia Furstenau (Incumbent)

Conservative: Timothy Thielmann

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices