BC election 2024 results: Victoria-Beacon Hill

Victoria-Beacon Hill is a provincial riding located on Vancouver Island. In the last sitting of the legislature, it was represented by NDP Children and Family Development Minister Grace Lore, who first took office in 2020. Lore collected 16,474 votes, winning 54.61 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

The riding has long been an NDP stronghold but BC Green Leader Sonia Furstenau is competing here in 2024, making it a riding to watch.

Furstenau is taking a political gamble by taking on Lore and could create political disruption by taking out an NDP cabinet minister or see the potential end of her political career.

Adding complexity to the race is the contention of BC Conservative Candidate Tim Thielmann, a local lawyer who has been campaigning hard on the ground.

Many voters have seen changes to their riding boundaries for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

For this election, Victoria-Beacon Hill lost Victoria West to the riding of Esquimalt-Colwood.

Voters will decide who will represent Victoria-Beacon Hill during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Candidates NDP: Grace Lore (Incumbent) Green: Sonia Furstenau (Incumbent) Conservative: Timothy Thielmann