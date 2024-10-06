SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Surrey-Serpentine River

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Baltej Dhillon
    Baltej Dhillon
    NDP
  • Linda Hepner
    Linda Hepner
    Conservative
  • Jim McMurtry
    Jim McMurtry
    Independent
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Surrey-Serpentine River is a provincial riding located in Metro Vancouver.

This is a riding to watch in this upcoming election.

Click to play video: 'B.C. election: A look at Surrey-Serpentine River riding'
B.C. election: A look at Surrey-Serpentine River riding

It’s a new riding that takes part of strong BC Liberal ridings and strong NDP ridings.

Former Surrey mayor Linda Hepner is the Conservative candidate and ground-breaking former RCMP Baltej Dhillon is the NDP candidate.

Story continues below advertisement

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Surrey-Serpentine River during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Baltej Dhillon

Conservative: Linda Hepner

Independent: Jim McMurtry

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices