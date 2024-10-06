BC election 2024 results: Surrey-Serpentine River

See more sharing options

Surrey-Serpentine River is a provincial riding located in Metro Vancouver.

This is a riding to watch in this upcoming election.

1:44 B.C. election: A look at Surrey-Serpentine River riding

It’s a new riding that takes part of strong BC Liberal ridings and strong NDP ridings.

Former Surrey mayor Linda Hepner is the Conservative candidate and ground-breaking former RCMP Baltej Dhillon is the NDP candidate.

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Surrey-Serpentine River during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Candidates NDP: Baltej Dhillon Conservative: Linda Hepner Independent: Jim McMurtry