BC election 2024 results: Peace River North

Peace River North is a provincial riding located in the North & Cariboo-Thompson region.

This riding is currently represented by Independent MLA Dan Davies who first took office in 2017. Davies collected 6,746 votes, winning 55.76 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

1:32 B.C. election: A look at Peace River North riding

This is a riding to watch this election.

Davies is running as an independent this time around. Jordan Kealy is running for the Conservatives.

This will be a tough one-on-one battle.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Peace River North had no major changes.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Peace River North during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Candidates Independent: Dan Davies (Incumbent) NDP: Ian McMahon Conservative: Jordan Kealy