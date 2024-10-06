SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Peace River North

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Dan Davies
    Dan Davies
    Independent
    Incumbent
  • Ian McMahon
    Ian McMahon
    NDP
  • Jordan Kealy
    Jordan Kealy
    Conservative
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peace River North is a provincial riding located in the North & Cariboo-Thompson region.

This riding is currently represented by Independent MLA Dan Davies who first took office in 2017. Davies collected 6,746 votes, winning 55.76 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Click to play video: 'B.C. election: A look at Peace River North riding'
B.C. election: A look at Peace River North riding

This is a riding to watch this election.

Story continues below advertisement

Davies is running as an independent this time around. Jordan Kealy is running for the Conservatives.

This will be a tough one-on-one battle.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Peace River North had no major changes.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Peace River North during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

Independent: Dan Davies (Incumbent)

NDP: Ian McMahon

Conservative: Jordan Kealy

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices