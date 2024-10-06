SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Skeena

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Sarah Zimmerman
    Sarah Zimmerman
    NDP
  • Claire Rattée
    Claire Rattée
    Conservative
  • Teri Young
    Teri Young
    Green
  • Irwin Jeffrey
    Irwin Jeffrey
    Christian Heritage Party of B.C.
Skeena is a provincial riding located in B.C.’s northwest. In the last sitting of the legislature, it was represented by BC United MLA Ellis Ross who first took office in 2017. Ross collected 5,810 votes, winning 52.06 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Skeena is not one of the many B.C. ridings that saw boundary changes this election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Story continues below advertisement

Voters will decide who will represent Skeena during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

