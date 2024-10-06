SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Richmond-Queensborough

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Aman Singh
    Aman Singh
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Steve Kooner
    Steve Kooner
    Conservative
  • Errol E. Povah
    Errol E. Povah
    Independent
  • Cindy Wu
    Cindy Wu
    Independent
Richmond-Queensborough is a provincial riding located in the Metro Vancouver, Richmond & Delta region. This riding is currently represented by NDP MLA Aman Singh who first took office in 2020. Singh collected 9,406 votes, winning 47.65 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

B.C. election: A look at Richmond-Queensborough riding

The riding lost Bridgeport to Richmond North Centre, before that riding was renamed to Richmond-Bridgeport. This relatively young riding has swung between the Liberals and NDP in the previous two elections. Incumbent Singh won by just 8.6 per cent in 2020 while Liberal Jas Johal won by 0.6 per cent in 2017.

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Richmond-Queensborough during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Aman Singh (Incumbent)

Conservative: Steve Kooner

Independent: Errol E. Povah

Independent: Cindy Wu

