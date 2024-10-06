SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

BC election 2024 results: Surrey-Fleetwood

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Jagrup Brar
    Jagrup Brar
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Avtar Gill
    Avtar Gill
    Conservative
  • Tim Binnema
    Tim Binnema
    Green
Surrey-Fleetwood is a provincial riding located in Metro Vancouver. In the last sitting of the legislature, it was represented by NDP MLA Jagrup Brar who first took office in 2004. Brar collected 11,457 votes, winning 60.93 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Many voters have seen changes to their riding boundaries ahead of the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Surrey Fleetwood saw minor adjustments to its southern and eastern boundaries ahead of this election.

Voters will decide who will represent Surrey-Fleetwood during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Jagrup Brar (Incumbent)

Conservative: Avtar Gill

Green: Tim Binnema

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

