BC election 2024 results: Surrey-Newton

Surrey-Newton is a provincial riding located in Metro Vancouver.

This riding was represented by BC NDP MLA Harry Bains who first took office in 2005. Bains collected 8,893 votes, winning 62.64 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Bains announced he will not be seeking re-election.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Surrey-Newton during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.