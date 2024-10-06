SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Prince George-North Cariboo

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Coralee Oakes
    Coralee Oakes
    Independent
    Incumbent
  • Denice Bardua
    Denice Bardua
    NDP
  • Sheldon Clare
    Sheldon Clare
    Conservative
  • Randy Thompson
    Randy Thompson
    Green
Prince George-North Cariboo is a provincial riding located in B.C.’s North and Cariboo regions. This is a new riding created for the 2024 election, but the area was represented in the last sitting of the legislature by independent MLA Coralee Oakes who first took office in 2013 as a BC Liberal. Oakes collected 5,367 votes, winning 48.42 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

B.C. election: A look at Prince George-Cariboo riding

The race here promises to be one to watch after Oakes opted to run as an independent following the implosion of BC United (formerly the BC Liberals).

The NDP has traditionally not been competitive in the area, setting up a showdown on the right.

Oakes won her seat by 14 per cent in the last election, and the 2024 vote will test the power of incumbency and how interested voters are in casting a ballot for a well-known name.

The Conservatives have fielded Sheldon Clare.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

The new riding was created out of almost all of the former Cariboo North riding along with part of Prince George-Valemount.

Voters will decide who will represent Prince George-North Cariboo during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

Independent: Coralee Oakes (Incumbent)

NDP: Denice Bardua

Conservative: Sheldon Clare

Green: Randy Thompson

