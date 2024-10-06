BC election 2024 results: Juan de Fuca-Malahat

Send this page to someone via email

Juan de Fuca-Malahat is a provincial riding located on Vancouver Island. It is a new riding created ahead of the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Juan de Fuca-Malahat was created using boundaries that closely reflect the old riding of Malahat-Juan de Fuca, which was used from 1991 to 2009.

It comprises the southern tip of Vancouver Island, including Sooke, Metchosin, Malahat and Mill Bay.

Voters will decide who will represent Juan de Fuca-Malahat during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

