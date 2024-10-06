BC election 2024 results: Abbotsford-Mission

See more sharing options

Abbotsford-Mission is a provincial riding located in the Maple Ridge and Fraser Valley region.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MLA Pam Alexis who first took office in 2020. Alexis collected 10,364 votes, winning 41.07 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

This is a riding to watch this upcoming election.

The BC Conservatives could flip this riding if a blue wave sweeps through the region.

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Abbotsford-Mission during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Candidates NDP: Pam Alexis (Incumbent) Conservative: Reann Gasper