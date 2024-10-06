SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Abbotsford-Mission

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Pam Alexis
    Pam Alexis
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Reann Gasper
    Reann Gasper
    Conservative
Abbotsford-Mission is a provincial riding located in the Maple Ridge and Fraser Valley region.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MLA Pam Alexis who first took office in 2020. Alexis collected 10,364 votes, winning 41.07 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Click to play video: 'B.C. election: A look at Abbotsford-Mission riding'
B.C. election: A look at Abbotsford-Mission riding

This is a riding to watch this upcoming election.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Conservatives could flip this riding if a blue wave sweeps through the region.

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Abbotsford-Mission during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Pam Alexis (Incumbent)

Conservative: Reann Gasper

