Politics

BC election 2024 results: Vernon-Lumby

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Harwinder Sandhu
    Harwinder Sandhu
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Dennis Giesbrecht
    Dennis Giesbrecht
    Conservative
  • Kevin Acton
    Kevin Acton
    Non-affiliated/No affiliation
  • Robert Johnson
    Robert Johnson
    Libertarian
Vernon-Lumby is a provincial riding located in the Okanagan region. In the last sitting of the legislature it was represented by NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu who first took office in 2020. Sandhu collected 10,222 votes, winning 36.56 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

B.C. election: A look at Vernon-Lumby riding

This will be a riding to watch. While the area has typically leaned to the right, several factors make it harder to call this year.

Lumby Mayor and former BC United candidate Kevin Acton is running as an independent, while the NDP have the name recognition that comes with incumbency. The BC Conservatives are running Dennis Giesbrecht, who lives in Kamloops and had originally been slated to run there until a multi-riding candidate shuffle after BC United imploded.

Many voters have seen changes to their riding boundaries ahead of the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

The changes saw minor changes to this riding’s boundaries, and saw it renamed from Vernon-Monashee to Vernon-Lumby.

Voters will decide who will represent Vernon-Lumby during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Harwinder Sandhu (Incumbent)

Conservative: Dennis Giesbrecht

Non-affiliated/No affiliation: Kevin Acton

Libertarian: Robert Johnson

