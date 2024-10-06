BC election 2024 results: Burnaby South-Metrotown

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby South-Metrotown is a provincial riding located in Metro Vancouver.

It is a new riding this election and was created out of parts of Burnaby-Edmonds and Burnaby-Deer Lake. There is no incumbent running in this riding.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Burnaby South-Metrotown during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.