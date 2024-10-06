SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Burnaby South-Metrotown

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Paul Choi
    Paul Choi
    NDP
  • Han Lee
    Han Lee
    Conservative
  • Carrie McLaren
    Carrie McLaren
    Green
  • Michael Angelo
    Michael Angelo
    Independent
  • Meiling Chia
    Meiling Chia
    Non-affiliated/No affiliation
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Burnaby South-Metrotown is a provincial riding located in Metro Vancouver.

It is a new riding this election and was created out of parts of Burnaby-Edmonds and Burnaby-Deer Lake. There is no incumbent running in this riding.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Burnaby South-Metrotown during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Paul Choi

Conservative: Han Lee

Green: Carrie McLaren

Independent: Michael Angelo

Non-affiliated/No affiliation: Meiling Chia

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices