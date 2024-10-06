BC election 2024 results: Vancouver-Little Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver-Little Mountain is a provincial riding located in Metro Vancouver.

This new riding was created from pieces of five ridings contested in the 2020 provincial election, primarily Vancouver-Fairview and Vancouver-Langara.

There is no incumbent MLA running here.

New Democrat George Heyman served as the Vancouver-Fairview MLA from 2013 until 2024.

Many voters have seen changes to their riding boundaries for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

This riding was renamed from Vancouver-Fraserview to Vancouver-Little Mountian for the 2024 election. The new boundaries include portions of Vancouver-Kensington to the east, Vancouver-Yaletown to the west and Vancouver-Strathcona to the north.

Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver-Little Mountain during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

