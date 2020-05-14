Menu

Money

Aurora Cannabis sees $137.4M net loss, $75.2M revenue in Q3

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2020 5:24 pm
Updated May 14, 2020 5:25 pm
Cannabis seedlings at the new Aurora Cannabis facility in Montreal on November 24, 2017. .
Cannabis seedlings at the new Aurora Cannabis facility in Montreal on November 24, 2017. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it incurred a $137.4 million net loss in its third quarter, down from the $1.3 billion it reported the quarter before.

The Edmonton-based cannabis company says the period ended Mar. 31 saw improvement because the quarter before it had a $762.2 million goodwill impairment charge and $210.6 million impairment charge on intangibles and property, plant and equipment.

Its third quarter net loss amounted to $1.37 per share, down from $14.16 the quarter before.

Analysts had expected the company to report 76 cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

READ MORE: Aurora Cannabis board approves 1-for-12 share consolidation plan

Aurora also says it reached a net revenue of $75.2 million, up from the $56 million it accrued the quarter before.

Story continues below advertisement

The numbers were released just after Aurora’s stock surged by 91 cents or almost 11 per cent to reach $9.20.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis laying off workers, CEO to step down
© 2020 The Canadian Press
BusinessMarijuanaCannabisstock marketInvestingAurora CannabisRefinitivAurora Cannabis Inc.
