Share

Cannabis

B.C. cannabis growers call Vancouver 4-20 ‘debacle’ a missed opportunity

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2024 8:52 pm
1 min read
Vancouver shuts down 4/20 celebration
All week, Vancouver city and parks officials have been hinting that this year's 4/20 celebrations would be handled differently, but no one expected an approach that effectively shut down the annual pot protest that draws thousands of people to Sunset Beach each year. Alissa Thibault reports.
Share

The head of a B.C. cannabis growers group says the City of Vancouver’s choice to discourage instead of sanction a marijuana celebration over the weekend was a costly “missed opportunity.”

The BC Craft Farmers Co-Op says the city should rethink its approach to 4-20 celebrations and sanction what could be an “international cannabis tourism event.”

‘Unpermitted’ 4/20 event planned for Vancouver’s Sunset Beach

Co-op president Tara Kirkpatrick says the city erected barriers around Sunset Beach and had police target vendors at the unsanctioned celebration over the weekend, instead of authorizing a “professionally run special event,” similar to the annual Pride Parade.

Previous celebrations in Vancouver on April 20 — considered the day to celebrate smoking cannabis — have drawn tens of thousands of people, caused traffic gridlock and expensive damage to city parks.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

However, Kirkpatrick says such an event could generate millions in tourism revenues for the province, which could cash in on B.C.’s “rich cannabis culture” and reputation as a place with “legendary craft cannabis farmers.”

Busy weekend of major events in Metro Vancouver

The Vancouver Park Board had temporary fences put up, and closed washrooms and parking lots on Saturday as a way to “mitigate” what it said was a “non-sanctioned cannabis protest event.”

The group says Vancouver could have followed in the footsteps of the City of Prince George, which held a permitted “cannabis summit” over the weekend attended by thousands, including the city’s mayor.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

