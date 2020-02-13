Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis reports $80 million Q2 loss following layoffs, CEO departure

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2020 9:36 am
Updated February 13, 2020 9:38 am
Aurora Cannabis laying off workers, CEO to step down
WATCH ABOVE: Aurora Cannabis laying off workers, CEO to step down

Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it incurred a loss in its second quarter that was fuelled by a recent $1-billion writedown taken by the company.

The Edmonton-based business says net revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 was $56 million, up from $54.2 million a year earlier but down from roughly $75 million in the prior quarter ended Sept. 30.

The company’s net income and earnings per share weren’t included in its press release.

Aurora’s earnings report comes a week after chief executive Terry Booth stepped down, the company undertook $1 billion in goodwill writedowns and announced a 500-employee layoff as part of a restructuring of its spending plans.

Cannabis takes a tumble on the stock market
Cannabis takes a tumble on the stock market

It says the adjusted EBITDA loss for the third quarter widened to 80.2 million from $39.7 million in the quarter before, due to the revenue decline and increased production costs associated with the launch of cannabis edibles and vapes.

Story continues below advertisement

Aurora was further hampered because it produced 30,691 kilograms of cannabis compared with 41,436 kilograms in the quarter before as it changed its cultivation strategies to accommodate more high-value and high potency strains.

Aurora expects its revenues to be impacted by similar headwinds in the next quarter and anticipates that it will experience either modest or no growth.

Related News
© 2020 The Canadian Press
AuroraAurora Cannabisaurora edmontonaurora job lossaurora layoffsaurora lossesterry booth aurora
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.