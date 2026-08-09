2 tornadoes touch down in southwestern Ontario as storms blow through region

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A part of southwestern Ontario saw two confirmed tornadoes on Saturday after the region saw severe storms move through the area.

The Northern Tornadoes Project which responds to reported tornadoes and determines if they touched down said late Saturday that one had touched down near Lindsay, Ont., with a second landing in Woodstock.

The Woodstock tornado came as Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the region, saying damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall was also expected.

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According to the project, both tornadoes have been preliminarily given an EF0 rating, the lowest on the enhanced Fujita scale that assigns the storms a rating based on estimated wind speeds and related damage. An EF0 typically has wind speeds of 65 to 85 kilometres per hour.

“Given the damage reported so far is minor, we are not planning to send a survey team,” the Northern Tornadoes Project said in a Facebook post about the Woodstock storm.

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The group said it’s also not planning to send a team to investigate the Lindsay tornado, but noted some evidence of minor damage has been reported. It will obtain more evidence before determining if a team needs to be sent.

The City of Woodstock said in a post that it was continuing cleanup efforts after Saturday’s storm. Tree damage on sidewalks, boulevards and in parks is being assessed and cleared. A cricket field fence was damaged in the storm, prompting a closure on Sunday.