Boardwalk Centre renters seek action after summer storms damage suites

Some tenants of Boardwalk Centre in central Edmonton are wanting more action and answers from their rental company.
Some of the residents of the highrise along Jasper Avenue at 90 Street are living with damaged ceilings and walls from storm flooding.
Get breaking National news
Resident Nikita Butakov wants compensation and immediate repairs for his apartment after a late July storm destroyed the wall on his balcony, causing bricks to fall from his unit on the 17th floor
Others like Jensen Maitland and Amanda Proudfoot say Boardwalk has not been cooperative with their insurance company.
Gates Guarin has the details in the video above.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.