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Boardwalk Centre renters seek action after summer storms damage suites

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted August 7, 2026 7:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Boardwalk Centre renters seek action after Edmonton summer storms damage suites'
Boardwalk Centre renters seek action after Edmonton summer storms damage suites
Boardwalk Centre renters seek action after Edmonton summer storms damage suites
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Some tenants of Boardwalk Centre in central Edmonton are wanting more action and answers from their rental company.

Some of the residents of the highrise along Jasper Avenue at 90 Street are living with damaged ceilings and walls from storm flooding.

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Resident Nikita Butakov wants compensation and immediate repairs for his apartment after a late July storm destroyed the wall on his balcony, causing bricks to fall from his unit on the 17th floor

Others like Jensen Maitland and Amanda Proudfoot say Boardwalk has not been cooperative with their insurance company.

Gates Guarin has the details in the video above.

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