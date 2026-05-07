Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. James S
    May 7, 2026 at 3:12 pm

    Who cares…

  2. Robert James
    May 7, 2026 at 2:17 pm

    Her snout remains in the trough.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Louise Arbour to be sworn in as governor general in June, Ottawa says

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2026 1:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Who is Louise Arbour, Canada’s next governor general?'
Who is Louise Arbour, Canada’s next governor general?
Prime Minister Mark Carney has named Louise Arbour as Canada's next governor general. David Akin looks at Arbour's long and accomplished career in law, the criticism she's previously faced, her potential future challenges, and the legacy of outgoing governor general Mary Simon.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Louise Arbour will be sworn in as Canada’s next governor general on June 8, the Canadian Heritage Department confirmed.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Tuesday the retired Supreme Court justice will replace Mary Simon, who became Canada’s first Indigenous viceregal in 2021.

Arbour, an accomplished former jurist, is fluently bilingual, and has also previously served as UN human rights commissioner and chief prosecutor at The Hague.

Click to play video: 'Louise Arbour replaces Mary Simon as Governor General of Canada'
Louise Arbour replaces Mary Simon as Governor General of Canada

Arbour, 79, was chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Tribunals for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda, and made history when she became the first to indict a sitting head of state, president Slobodan Milosevic, for crimes against humanity.

Story continues below advertisement

The Montreal native also secured the first conviction for genocide since the establishment of the 1948 Genocide Convention, for the case against a former Rwandan mayor.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She also was first to prosecute sexual assaults as crimes against humanity.

King Charles approved Arbour’s appointment, which is the first since he took the throne in 2022.

The governor general is the King’s representative in Canada, a constitutional role that includes serving as commander-in-chief while representing Canada at home and abroad.

Her official duties include swearing cabinet ministers into office, proroguing and dissolving Parliament, making appointments on the prime minister’s advice, and granting Royal Assent to turn bills into law.

The swearing-in ceremony typically includes an address from the new governor general highlighting the themes she will prioritize during her mandate.

Click to play video: 'Exploring the role of the governor general'
Exploring the role of the governor general

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices