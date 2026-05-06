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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    May 6, 2026 at 8:05 pm

    Go Canada, bite those FKers

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U.S. News

Beaver that bit ‘several people’ in New Jersey tests positive for rabies

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted May 6, 2026 3:49 pm
2 min read
A file photo of a beaver chewing on a stick. View image in full screen
A file photo of a beaver chewing on a stick. Shanon Fischer/Getty Images
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A beaver that “had contact with several people” at a lake in New Jersey over the weekend has tested positive for rabies, according to town health officials.

“On Sunday, May 3rd, it was reported that a beaver at Lake Henry had contact with several people and has since tested positive for rabies,” the Mahwah Health Department said Tuesday in a statement confirming the attack.

“Individuals who were bitten are currently receiving treatment. If you have had any contact with this animal, please notify the Mahwah Township Health Department immediately. You will need to be assessed by a doctor for medical treatment.”

Click to play video: 'Understanding bats and misconceptions amid rabies reports'
Understanding bats and misconceptions amid rabies reports

The health department said the public is advised to “avoid wildlife, as any warm-blooded animal can carry rabies.”

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Police in Mahwah reportedly responded to Lake Henry around 6 p.m. local time on Sunday after a report of an animal attack.

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An eight-year-old boy had been fishing from the shoreline when a beaver came out of the water and “charged at him,” police told News 12 New Jersey.

“The child began to run away but tripped. The animal bit the child in the upper thigh and continued to attack him.”

The child was reportedly transported by EMS crews to a local hospital for treatment.

Police contacted animal control officers, who responded and said the animal appeared to exhibit signs of illness. The beaver was captured and sent for testing.

Global News has reached out to the Mahwah Police Department for further comment, but has not received a response.

Click to play video: 'Ontario child dies of rabies after exposure to bat'
Ontario child dies of rabies after exposure to bat

The Mayo Clinic describes rabies as “a deadly virus spread to people from the saliva of infected animals” and notes that the rabies virus is “usually transmitted through a bite.”

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The first symptoms of rabies may be similar to those of the flu and last for days, according to the organization. Later signs and symptoms may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, confusion and difficulty swallowing.

In Canada, the animals that most often transmit rabies are bats, skunks and foxes, according to the government of Canada.

The government notes that in Canada and the United States, the prevalence of wildlife rabies is relatively low. It is more frequently diagnosed in wildlife, and occasionally in livestock and pets.

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