2 dead in head-on scooter, bicycle crash on New York bridge

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Two men were killed in a head-on collision between an electric scooter and a bicycle on the Queensboro Bridge in New York City on Thursday.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) told Global News a 39-year-old man was riding a standup electric scooter that crashed into a 35-year-old cyclist in the bike lane.

“Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined a Teverun Blade GT Scooter, operated by a 39 year-old male was traveling westbound in the bicycle lane on the Ed Koch Bridge when he failed to navigate the bicycle lane and collided with a 35-year-old male bicyclist who was traveling eastbound, causing the 39-year-old male and the 35-year-old male to sustain severe trauma to the body,” police said in a statement.

2:51 Traffic Tips: E-scooter safety

The men were rushed to Cornell Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to police.

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The NYPD said the men have been identified as Francis Delvalle, 39, of New Jersey and Dmytro Stechenko, 35, of New York.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s collision investigation squad.

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The e-scooter involved in the fatal collision was not legal for street use because it was capable of much faster speeds than allowed under city law, Vincent Barone, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation, told the New York Times.

Barone said the e-scooter should not have been operated on any city streets or bike paths.

“This terrible tragedy is a grim reminder that illegal, high-speed micromobility devices, like the stand-up e-scooter involved in this incident, are dangerous and have no place on our roadways or bike paths,” Jeremy M. Edwards, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office, said in a statement to the outlet.

“Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe, and the Mamdani administration will continue working to remove these illegal devices from our streets and bring accountability to micromobility use.”

The speed limit for electric bikes and scooters in New York City is 15 miles per hour (around 24 kilometres per hour).

The Teverun Blade GT Scooter is described as having “immense power and explosive acceleration,” according to Teverun’s website.

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The scooter has a maximum speed of 85 km/h and the company says the scooter is “built to match the freeway.”

“Every twist of the throttle delivers thrilling speed while maintaining effortless control, turning your daily ride into an extraordinary experience,” the description for the scooter reads. “Paired with a breathtaking 0–85 km/h acceleration in just 3.9 seconds, this machine delivers explosive power and stability from the first twist of the throttle.”

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Ben Furnas, executive director of Transportation Alternatives, said he was horrified to learn that two New Yorkers had lost their lives on the Queensboro Bridge.

“Crashes like these are entirely preventable. Scooters that travel this quickly have no place in our bike lanes. The City Council must move forward with the ‘Ride Safe, Ride Right’ bill to prevent the sale of the most dangerous micromobility devices,” Furnas said in a news release.

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“20 mph is plenty for anything on New York City neighborhood streets, and certainly in our bike lanes. The data is clear: anything faster than 20 mph is especially deadly. 20 is plenty — no matter who you are or how you’re traveling. Speed kills.”

“I’m heartbroken that two fellow New Yorkers lost their lives today on the Queensboro Bridge. This is a suffering and a pain that no one should know,” said Roz Gianutsos, a member of Families for Safe Streets, an organization composed of traffic violence survivors and families whose loved ones have been killed or severely injured in collisions.

“At Families for Safe Streets, we know that speed is dangerous. We can’t sit by while New Yorkers are riding electric scooters that can travel 30, 40, or even 50 mph. We’re counting on the City Council to move Council Member Hudson’s bill and finally protect all New Yorkers — regardless of whether you ride an electric scooter or just ride next to one. Safety for each of us is safety for all of us.”

The fatal collision comes one year after the Department of Transportation redesigned the Queensboro Bridge, separating bike and pedestrian traffic by repurposing one lane into a pedestrian walkway.