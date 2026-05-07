3 Canadians isolating in 2 provinces over possible hantavirus exposure

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10 comments

  1. Wendell MacKenzie
    May 7, 2026 at 2:19 pm

    Were these people flying on normal commercial airlines back to
    Canada? Are all of those people now quarantining as well?

  2. Fred Flintstone
    May 7, 2026 at 2:11 pm

    Time to mask 😷 up 🤣🤣🤣oh elbows down

  3. KKDESIGN
    May 7, 2026 at 2:00 pm

    How many people were they in contact on the way home? This could have far reaching consequences. What is being done to track all those people?

  4. Anonymous
    May 7, 2026 at 1:41 pm

    the WHO got a new horse

  5. Ima outabreth
    May 7, 2026 at 1:26 pm

    Hazmat suits? Really? Talk about overkill. Hantavirus just dies not spread that way. The infected dust with the mice feces and urine was on their clothes from whatever cave or dwelling they were looking around in. The two that died had the most exposure. The crew member that died probably washed their clothes and got infected while handling and breathing in dust from their clothes. All these other hanger-ons probably have a bad cold or psychological symptoms rather than actual symptoms. This is just overkill the way it is being blown way way out of proportion. This is from a respiratory disease specialist down the street from me. I was curious as I had blown out an old mice nest in the garage a few weeks ago. Yikes! So I asked her if I was going to be okay.

  6. Sarah
    May 7, 2026 at 1:20 pm

    What flight were these people on? Would that not be a concern?

  7. joe patrick
    May 7, 2026 at 1:10 pm

    bottom feeding news story

  8. Anonymous
    May 7, 2026 at 1:09 pm

    Global news… bottom feeding and full of it

  9. Car Nunya
    May 7, 2026 at 1:03 pm

    must be pretty dumb to bring them back into Canada then you know what I mean I don’t care if they’re from Ontario or notif you’re infected like that you don’t bring them back

  10. Dinah Moe Hum
    May 7, 2026 at 12:53 pm

    Send them directly to the lie beral party……

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Health

3 Canadians isolating in 2 provinces over possible hantavirus exposure

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted May 7, 2026 11:40 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Passengers with hantavirus evacuated from cruise ship'
Passengers with hantavirus evacuated from cruise ship
WATCH: Hantavirus outbreak: Officials following up on 2 Canadians who disembarked infected cruise ship
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Two Canadians who were aboard a cruise ship that was the site of a hantavirus outbreak are now in Ontario, Canada’s foreign affairs and health ministers confirmed Thursday, while a third possible contact is isolating in Quebec.

A joint statement from Health Minister Marjorie Michel and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said the two Canadians, who left the vessel before the outbreak was declared, are asymptomatic and have been directed to self-isolate.

The Canadians were among roughly 30 passengers who disembarked from the MV Hondius cruise ship on the remote South Atlantic island of St. Helena on April 24. They returned to Canada on the same flight as a third Canadian from Quebec who may have come into contact with them, the federal ministers said.

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones told reporters at an unrelated news conference Thursday that the two individuals now isolating in the province are not believed to be a transmission risk, but the situation is fluid.

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“We are getting regular updates on not only these two individuals, but preparing to see if there are any other individuals who could perhaps return to Canada and Ontario,” she said.

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She said the incubation and monitoring period will likely be around 30 days, which began as soon as the individuals returned to Ontario.

Click to play video: 'Passengers with hantavirus evacuated from cruise ship'
Passengers with hantavirus evacuated from cruise ship

The third Canadian, who was not on the cruise but was aboard the same flight as the other two Canadians, “may have come into contact with a symptomatic individual,” the federal ministers said.

That person has since returned home to Quebec but is “not considered a high-risk close contact by the World Health Organization,” their statement says.

“All three are asymptomatic, have received guidance to self-isolate, and are being monitored by local authorities for the development of symptoms.”

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Quebec’s health ministry said in a statement Thursday that the individual in that province is cooperating with health authorities.

At this stage, no confirmed cases of hantavirus have been identified in Quebec,” the statement said in French.

Michel and Anand said federal government officials are in contact with four other Canadians onboard the MV Hondius cruise ship and will be in the Canary Islands to monitor their disembarkment from the vessel “to ensure that all public health protocols are followed.”

Anand said in a separate statement Wednesday evening that there were “no known cases of Canadians infected onboard the ship.”

The body of a Dutch man who died on April 11 was taken off the ship the same day the two Canadians disembarked in St. Helena.

The World Health Organization says eight hantavirus cases have been reported including three deaths.

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