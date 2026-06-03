Worsening water crisis in Ontario First Nation increasing health issues, fire risk

1:43 Pikangikum First Nation’s water crisis worsens

Nearly 4,000 Pikangikum First Nation residents are living with only a few pails of water a day, which needs to be boiled before drinking, and leadership says the situation is getting rapidly worse.

They say 300 homes are without direct water service while its 40-year-old water treatment plant is on its last legs.

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Band officials say the latest woe is a reservoir that’s losing water four times faster than it can be filled. What little water can be generated is hauled by truck to communal distribution barrels but they’re struggling to meet the most basic of water needs.

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“Family members haul a few buckets of water from the distribution point, pour it into a bathtub, that’s the family’s water until someone goes and gets more,” says the community’s lawyer, Yana Sobiski.

“Think about trying to clean up, cook, manage laundry … it’s just the complexities of life in Pikangikum that are now normalized for people who live there and for the rest of us, it would be unheard of when you think about living in Canada.”

Adding to the concern is that the wildfire risk for northern Ontario is listed as extreme, and only four of 12 fire hydrants in the community work. Due to the water shortage, Sobiski says, there’s little water pressure.

She says health workers have reported an increase in people suffering from illnesses, infections and rashes related to lack of water.

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) tells Global News in an email that it’s providing Pikangikum First Nation with more than $2 million in funding for water systems infrastructure and water truck delivery services in 2026-27 and is “working with Pikangikum during their current local state of emergency to ensure adequate access to clean drinking water and the safety of all residents.”

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However, Chief Paddy Peters disputes that.

“Canada has been fully aware of the severity and urgency of this crisis for years … Nothing has changed,” Peters said.

ISC says $17 million in water upgrades were approved in January but there are “challenges and complexities” with projects for the remote community without road access.

Pikangikum is one of 39 First Nations with a long-term drinking water advisory despite a decade of Liberal promises to provide safe drinking water across Canada.

In the meantime, Pikangikum’s lawsuit against Canada seeking $2 billion in damages and $200 million in emergency relief over the lack of safe water remains before a federal court.