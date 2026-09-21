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Economy

Manitoba government records $832M deficit in last year’s budget

By Ian Bickis The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2026 4:35 pm
1 min read
Manitoba's Minister of Finance Adrien Sala arrives to take part in a meeting with Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and provincial and territorial finance ministers in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. View image in full screen
Manitoba's Minister of Finance Adrien Sala arrives to take part in a meeting with Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and provincial and territorial finance ministers in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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The final number is in for last year’s Manitoba budget – and it’s an $832-million deficit.

The province, in its audited accounts, says that number is in line with its original estimate for the last fiscal year, which ended in March.

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Premier Wab Kinew’s government initially forecast the deficit to be at $794 million and, as the year wore on, that projection moved even further into the red.

His government now says individual, corporate and other taxes ended up $558 million above budget.

Those gains helped offset lower federal transfers and lower than expected profits from Manitoba Hydro.

The Crown corporation reported a $446-million deficit because of drought conditions – a massive swing from the $220 million in profit the government originally budgeted.

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