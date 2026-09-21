Manitoba government records $832M deficit in last year’s budget

Send this page to someone via email

The final number is in for last year’s Manitoba budget – and it’s an $832-million deficit.

The province, in its audited accounts, says that number is in line with its original estimate for the last fiscal year, which ended in March.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Premier Wab Kinew’s government initially forecast the deficit to be at $794 million and, as the year wore on, that projection moved even further into the red.

His government now says individual, corporate and other taxes ended up $558 million above budget.

Those gains helped offset lower federal transfers and lower than expected profits from Manitoba Hydro.

The Crown corporation reported a $446-million deficit because of drought conditions – a massive swing from the $220 million in profit the government originally budgeted.