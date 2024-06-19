Justin Timberlake refused breathalyzer test during drunk driving arrest, say police

Send this page to someone via email

New details have emerged about Justin Timberlake‘s recent drunk driving arrest, including that the singer refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Timberlake, 43, was arrested in the Hamptons on Long Island around 12:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday. He was pulled over by Sag Harbor police, who alleged he drove his 2025 BMW through a stop sign at Madison Street and Jermain Avenue. Authorities said Timberlake’s car was seen weaving on the road.

Shortly before his arrest, Timberlake’s car was recorded in surveillance footage by hamptons.com as he drove slowly down Main Street.

The SexyBack singer was brought into custody and charged with one count of driving while intoxicated (DWI), a misdemeanour. Timberlake also received two citations, one for running a stop sign and one for failure to maintain lane.

In documents released by police, it’s written that Timberlake apparently refused the breath test once they arrived at the station.

View image in full screen Justin Timberlake’s mugshot after his DWI arrest on June 18, 2024, in Sag Harbor, New York. Sag Harbor Police

He was arraigned at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and released on his own recognizance without bail.

Court papers allege Timberlake was “in an intoxicated condition” with bloodshot and glassy eyes when he was pulled over. Police also claimed there was a “strong odor” of alcohol on Timberlake’s breath.

Though Timberlake told authorities he drank only one martini, he “performed poorly” during a sobriety test, the documents maintain. He told the officer he’d been following some friends home in his car. (The arresting officer reportedly didn’t recognize Timberlake.)

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 26.

Burke told the Associated Press Timberlake is not required to appear in person at the hearing.

In New York, refusing to take a breathalyzer test results in an automatic suspension of your driver’s licence for six months and a fine of up to US$500.

The former NSYNC member is currently touring his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was, with two shows scheduled in Chicago this weekend.