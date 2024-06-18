Menu

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake arrested for DUI in the Hamptons

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted June 18, 2024 9:41 am
Justin Timberlake in a black suit and bowtie. View image in full screen
FILE - Popstar Justin Timberlake was arrested in the Hamptons on June 18, 2024, Sag Harbor police confirmed. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
Justin Timberlake was arrested in the Hamptons in Long Island, N.Y. early Tuesday and is currently being held in police custody, Sag Harbor police confirmed.

According to early reports from CBS News, the pop star was arrested on charges related to driving while under the influence (DUI).

Authorities told Global News more information would become available later today.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Timberlake is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

A representative for Timberlake has yet to comment on the incident.

The former NSYNC member is currently touring his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was, with two shows scheduled in Chicago this weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details. 

