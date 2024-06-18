Justin Timberlake arrested for DUI in the Hamptons

See more sharing options

Justin Timberlake was arrested in the Hamptons in Long Island, N.Y. early Tuesday and is currently being held in police custody, Sag Harbor police confirmed.

According to early reports from CBS News, the pop star was arrested on charges related to driving while under the influence (DUI).

Authorities told Global News more information would become available later today.

Timberlake is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

A representative for Timberlake has yet to comment on the incident.

The former NSYNC member is currently touring his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was, with two shows scheduled in Chicago this weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

